Left Menu
Development News Edition

Juventus without Alex Sandro for AC Milan match after positive COVID-19 result

Juventus FC defender Alex Sandro has tested positive for COVID-19, his Serie A club has confirmed.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 05-01-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 09:00 IST
Juventus without Alex Sandro for AC Milan match after positive COVID-19 result
Juventus FC defender Alex Sandro. Image Credit: ANI

Juventus FC defender Alex Sandro has tested positive for COVID-19, his Serie A club has confirmed. The Brazilian footballer, who played Juventus last match on Sunday, underwent a test after the appearance of some mild symptoms and then returned positive for coronavirus.

"Juventus Football Club announces that, following the appearance of some mild symptoms, a check was arranged for the player Alex Sandro, which revealed that he is positive with Covid-19," the club said in an official statement. Sandro is now in isolation and will miss the AC Milan clash on Thursday.

Juventus FC is in contact with the health authorities to define an effective implementation of the protocols required to allow for the training and competition activities of the Team. In the match against Udinese on Sunday, Ronaldo netted his 757th and 758th career goal in either half of a 4-1 win and surpassed Brazilian legend Pele to become the second-highest goalscorer ever.

Juventus superstar now sits second in the list of all-time goal-scoring charts in football, only behind Austrian-Czech legend Josef Bican, who had netted 805 official goals in 530 matches between 1932 and 1955. Bican had played for the likes of Slavia Prague, Rapid Vienna along with representing Austria and Czechoslovakia at the international level.

Ronaldo's first-half strike marked the 15th consecutive season he has plundered 20 goals for club and country. Ronaldo followed that up with an assist and another goal to complete a wonderful individual performance, and he has now scored twice in six Serie A matches this season, a joint-record alongside Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski across the big five European leagues.

The defending champions are at the fifth spot with 27 points in 14 games. They will next take on table-toppers Milan on Thursday. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief lauds India's decisive action, resolve to end COVID-19

Director-General of the World Health Organisation WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday lauded Indias action and its resolve to end the COVID-19 pandemic as the largest vaccine producer of the world. India continues to take decisive act...

'Warrior' Warner likely to play, Pukovski set for debut in Sydney: Langer

A warrior that he is, David Warner has done everything to be ready and is likely to compete in the third against India, Australia head coach Justin Langer said on Tuesday and assured that lack of four-day cricket for the opener in the last...

Virus cluster brings new measures for China city

China has designated parts of Hebei province near Beijing as a coronavirus high danger zone after 14 new cases of COVID-19 were found. Eleven of those cases were in Shijiazuang city, where some events for the 2022 Winter Olympics will be he...

NBA tells teams that rules on mask-wearing will get tougher

The NBA is adopting a tougher policy regarding masks, telling teams that players on the active roster will have to wear the face coverings in the bench area until they enter games. That memo, obtained by The Associated Press, was released o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021