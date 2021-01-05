SA vs SL: Will be able to challenge hosts if we get 200-run lead, says Fernando

Left Menu
Sri Lanka pacer Vishwa Fernando has said that his side will be able to challenge South Africa if they are able to set a target of more than 200 runs.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-01-2021 09:20 IST
Sri Lanka pacer Vishwa Fernando has said that his side will be able to challenge South Africa if they are able to set a target of more than 200 runs. Fernando had taken his maiden Test five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka triggered a collapse of 9 for 84, after South Africa had been in a position of strength at 218 for 1.

"This is a pitch that helps the seamers, and if you bowl good areas then it definitely helps you. I think if we get another 200-250 runs ahead, we'll be able to give them a good challenge, with our attack," ESPNCricinfo quoted Fernando as saying. Dean Elgar had hit his 13th century on day two of the second Test before Sri Lanka fought back. Elgar unbeaten on 92 after the opening day on Sunday, went on to score 127 (163 balls, 22 fours) before his team stuttered and stumbled their way to 302 all out - an innings lead of 145.

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's unbeaten 91 off 116 balls (17 fours) then helped the Islanders to close the day on 150 for four. Sri Lanka currently has a lead of just five runs. "We had a simple plan. We cut down runs and built pressure. We talked about that at the drinks break in the first session (before which South Africa had scored 68 runs without loss). That's our simple plan. We had assistance. The first session of day three is decisive. If Karunaratna and Dickwella bat well and stay in the game, they'll give us a good chance," said Karunaratne.

Karunaratne's knock gave the visitors a lead of five at the end of the second day, a far more promising position than they may have foreseen on Sunday when the South Africans closed day one on a commanding 148 for one having dismissed Sri Lanka for 157 in the first essay. (ANI)

