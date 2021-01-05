2 Barcelona staff members have virus
Barcelona says two of its staff have the coronavirus. The unnamed staff tested positive on Monday, and the whole squad will undergo more tests on Tuesday.Training scheduled for Tuesday morning has been postponed. Barcelona is scheduled to play Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in the Spanish league.PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 05-01-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 09:28 IST
