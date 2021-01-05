Left Menu
Valencia equalize late to draw with Cadiz 1-1 in La Liga

Gracia started Gomez this time and he produced their best chances -- both saved -- before Anthony Lozano struck for Cadiz in the 58th minute.Lozano almost secured a win but his header from a corner hit the right post.

PTI | Valencia | Updated: 05-01-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 09:39 IST
Valencia equalize late to draw with Cadiz 1-1 in La Liga

Forward Maxi Gomez equalized late for Valencia to draw with Cadiz 1-1 at home in the Spanish league. Coach Javi Gracia had to deny beforehand any rift with Gomez after not playing the Uruguayan in their previous league match last week at Granada. Gracia started Gomez this time and he produced their best chances -- both saved -- before Anthony Lozano struck for Cadiz in the 58th minute.

Lozano almost secured a win but his header from a corner hit the right post. Moments later, Gomez's header to a cross from Jose Gaya did go in and spoiled Cadiz coach Alvaro Cervera's first appearance at Mestalla Stadium since 1995 when he was a winger for Valencia.

Defender Mouctar Diakhaby almost stole the result for Valencia in injury time but both of his chances were saved. Cadiz improved to 10th in the standings, and Valencia to 17th.

