Former Pakistan women's skipper Sana Mir tests positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistan women's skipper Sana Mir has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 05-01-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 11:23 IST
Former Pakistan skipper Sana Mir. Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan women's skipper Sana Mir has tested positive for coronavirus. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Sana, who was in the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) commentary panel for the Quaid-e-Azam trophy final match tested positive for COVID-19 after showing symptoms on day three of the match.

PCB informed that a broadcaster was tested positive but didn't reveal the name. The cricket board also confirmed that all broadcasters were neither interacting with players nor were they stationed in the same hotel. "A broadcaster at the #QeA20 has tested positive and has been isolated. As per PCB Covid-19 Protocols and international norms, the broadcasters are neither interacting with the players nor they are staying in the same hotel as the players," PCB Media tweeted.

Sana retired on April 25 last year, putting an end to a 15-year long illustrious career. She featured in 226 international matches for Pakistan, including 137 as captain from 2009 to 2017. Sana, who was a vital cog in the Pakistan bowling line up, rose to number-one on ICC Women's Rankings for ODI bowlers in October 2018. With 151 ODI wickets in 120 ODIs, she shares the fourth position on the all-time list with Anisa Mohammed of the West Indies.

She is among only five women players to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs. She played in three ICC Women's Cricket World Cups (2009, 2013, and 2017) and six ICC Women's T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018). (ANI)

