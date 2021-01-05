Liam Millar signs new Liverpool contract, joins Charlton Athletic on loan

Liverpool on Tuesday announced that Liam Millar has signed a new contract with the club. Liverpool added the player will spend the remainder of the season at Charlton Athletic after completing a loan move. "Liverpool forward Liam Millar has completed a loan move to Charlton Athletic for the remainder of the season. The 21-year-old heads to The Valley having also signed a new contract with the Reds, extending a spell with the club that began when he joined the Academy in 2016," the club said in a statement.

He links up with Charlton as they continue to chase promotion from League One, with Lee Bowyer's side currently sixth in the table. Millar has captained the Reds' U23s team so far in 2020-21, contributing five goals in 14 appearances in Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.

The Canada international achieved a senior debut for Liverpool last season as he started the FA Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town at Anfield. Charlton is next in action on Friday when they host Accrington Stanley in League One. (ANI)