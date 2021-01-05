Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liam Millar signs new Liverpool contract, joins Charlton Athletic on loan

Liverpool on Tuesday announced that Liam Millar has signed a new contract with the club. Liverpool added the player will spend the remainder of the season at Charlton Athletic after completing a loan move.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:36 IST
Liam Millar signs new Liverpool contract, joins Charlton Athletic on loan
Liam Millar (Photo/ Liverpool Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool on Tuesday announced that Liam Millar has signed a new contract with the club. Liverpool added the player will spend the remainder of the season at Charlton Athletic after completing a loan move. "Liverpool forward Liam Millar has completed a loan move to Charlton Athletic for the remainder of the season. The 21-year-old heads to The Valley having also signed a new contract with the Reds, extending a spell with the club that began when he joined the Academy in 2016," the club said in a statement.

He links up with Charlton as they continue to chase promotion from League One, with Lee Bowyer's side currently sixth in the table. Millar has captained the Reds' U23s team so far in 2020-21, contributing five goals in 14 appearances in Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.

The Canada international achieved a senior debut for Liverpool last season as he started the FA Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town at Anfield. Charlton is next in action on Friday when they host Accrington Stanley in League One. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SP forms panel to look into Ghaziabad roof collapse incident

A nine-member committee set up by the Samajwadi Party will visit Ghaziabad on Thursday to look into the Muradnagar incident in which over 20 people died, a party spokesman said on Tuesday. Twenty-four people, most of them attending a funera...

Germany to tighten contact restrictions over pandemic - document

Germany is set to tighten its contact restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a draft document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.Members of a household will be allowed to meet just one additional person, the document sh...

Chip giant Qualcomm names President Amon as new CEO

Qualcomm Inc said on Tuesday it had named its president and chip division head Cristiano Amon as its new chief executive, replacing Steven Mollenkopf effective June 30. Amon has been with the company since 1995 and became president in 2018....

Two more UK returnees test positive;Kerala logs 5,615 new COVID-19 cases

With two more UK returnees testing postive, a total of 41 people from that country who reached here have been found infected, as the state reported 5,615 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more fatalities on Tuesday, taking the tally to 7,84,488 and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021