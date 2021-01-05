Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-No Zlatan, no problem as Milan rated Europe's most improved team

Even with Zlatan Ibrahimovic sidelined through injury, AC Milan have maintained their early season form and improved more than any other team in Europe in the last year, according to the Euro Club Index football ranking from Nielsen's Gracenote. The Serie A leaders and only unbeaten side in Europe's top five leagues - England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France - face champions Juventus on Wednesday as they look to lay down a marker in their quest for a 19th Scudetto, and their first in a decade.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:40 IST
Soccer-No Zlatan, no problem as Milan rated Europe's most improved team

Even with Zlatan Ibrahimovic sidelined through injury, AC Milan have maintained their early season form and improved more than any other team in Europe in the last year, according to the Euro Club Index football ranking from Nielsen's Gracenote.

The Serie A leaders and only unbeaten side in Europe's top five leagues - England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France - face champions Juventus on Wednesday as they look to lay down a marker in their quest for a 19th Scudetto, and their first in a decade. According to Gracenote's data, Milan are the only team to have increased their Euro Club Index by more than 500 points in the last year. The seven-time European champions' improvement means they have climbed from being the 47th-best team in Europe a year ago to number 20.

Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt are the second-most improved team in Europe, while Champions League winners Bayern Munich improved the third most to move from fourth place overall to first. Simon Gleave, head of sport analysis at Gracenote, said: "The Euro Club Index is an objective ranking of European football clubs which informs us which teams are the best, which are the most improved or falling fastest, and a whole host of other things without bias.

"AC Milan, Bodo/Glimt and Bayern Munich's results over the last year make them the most improved teams in Europe." ZLATAN ABSENCE NO ISSUE

Many have questioned whether 39-year-old Ibrahimovic could still produce the goods in the far reaches of his career, but his goals have been pivotal to Milan's impressive start to their delayed campaign. The evergreen Swede's two goals earned Milan a dramatic 2-1 win over rivals Inter Milan in mid-October, and he scored a late winner at Udinese two weeks later.

His late equaliser preserved Milan's unbeaten start against Verona seven days after that, while two more of his strikes helped Milan to a 3-1 win at title rivals Napoli on Nov. 22. However, Ibrahimovic has since been missing with a thigh injury, and without his contribution, many expected the wheels to come off for Milan. But in recent weeks several other players have stepped up in his place.

In all, four of the side's players have scored four or more goals in Serie A this season -- Ibrahimovic, Theo Hernandez, Rafael Leao and Franck Kessie -- a joint-record among the top five European Leagues in the current season. Five league wins and two draws in the absence of Ibrahimovic leave Milan top of the standings, one point ahead of Inter and 10 clear of Juventus in fifth ahead of Wednesday's match.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panel to soon submit report on clinical criteria to prioritise COVID-19 shot receivers: Govt

A expert panel tasked with laying down clinical criteria for deciding people with which comorbidities should be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccination and what papers they would need to submit is likely to give its report in a day or two, the...

Families of 11 Shia Hazara coal miners in Pak refuse to bury bodies until justice delivered

Families of 11 coal miners from the minority Shia Hazara community, who were massacred by the Islamic State terrorists, on Tuesday refused to bury their bodies until the militants are arrested. The families continued their sit-in for the th...

Heavy snowfall: Prompt action by Srinagar admin ensures normal functioning of essential services

The Srinagar administration led by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary acted promptly to clear snow from roads and also ensured normal functioning of hospitals as the Kashmir Valley received heavy snowfall, officials said on Tuesday....

Nigeria: "The government did not pay any money," says Inuwa on Katsina schoolboys rescue

No ransom was paid to rescue the abducted students in Kankara, Katsina, said Katsina State Government Secretary, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, according to a report by Today Ng.Inuwa reportedly said on Tuesday, that the abducted 344 students from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021