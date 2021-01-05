Soccer-Barcelona first team all test negative, in wake of two staff positives

Soccer-Barcelona first team all test negative, in wake of two staff positivesReuters | Barcelona | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:52 IST
Barcelona's first team players have all tested negative for COVID-19 following a new round of tests after two cases among staff members were announced the day before, the club said on Tuesday.
The staff members' infections led the team to reschedule their morning training session and news conference ahead of Wednesday's La Liga trip to Athletic Bilbao.
