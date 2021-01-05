Left Menu
Development News Edition

Misbah wouldn't get a coaching job with a school team, lashes out Aaqib

Pakistans former pacer Aaqib Javed has lashed out at current national team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, saying he wouldnt get a coaching job even with a school side.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:37 IST
Misbah wouldn't get a coaching job with a school team, lashes out Aaqib

Pakistan's former pacer Aaqib Javed has lashed out at current national team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, saying he wouldn't get a coaching job even with a school side. Misbah is not suitable for the top job, Aaqib, who is presently the chief coach of Lahore Qalandars franchise in Pakistan Super League (PSL), told reporters in Lahore on Tuesday.

''I think the people who gave the coaching jobs to Misbah and Waqar Younis should be held accountable as both of these former players don't have any coaching experience,'' he said. The former player was speaking after Pakistan suffered their second successive Test defeat in New Zealand.

He pointed out that playing cricket and coaching a team are two different things and coaching in modern-day cricket is a job for people with the right qualifications and experience. Aaqib had served as bowling coach with the national team in the past and also coached the Pakistan U-19 team to the ICC World Cup title.

The 48-year-old Aaqib, who had also coached the UAE national team in ICC events, said that poor coaching and management decisions led to Pakistan having a bad tour of New Zealand. ''Looking at Misbah's coaching, I don't think even a school will give him this job,'' he said.

''Professional coaches should be with the team, only then the situation will improve.'' Aaqib also made it clear he had no ambitions of getting a job with the Pakistan Cricket Board. ''If I wanted a job I wouldn't be so outspoken. I will never coach the national teams because I think there is a lack of respect for individuals in the current PCB system,'' he said.

He said the administrators were not aware of the ground realities in Pakistan cricket..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO's Tedros "very disappointed" China hasn't granted entry to coronavirus experts

The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday he was very disappointed that China has still not authorised the entry of a team of international experts to examine the origins of the coronavirus.Today, we learned that Chinese off...

Soccer-Ibiza bring the party in 5-2 thrashing of Celta

Ibiza, the Spanish third division side from the island which attracts revellers from the around the world, staged a party of their own on Tuesday as they routed La Liga side Celta Vigo 5-2 in a Copa del Rey second round tie. A double from S...

US Air Force deploys airmen, drones to base in Romania

The US Air Force has deployed about 90 airmen and an unspecified number of drone aircraft to a base in central Romania, boosting its military presence in the region where there are allied concerns that Russia is trying to display its milita...

Protest blocks $530 mln worth of copper from MMG's Las Bambas mine in Peru -association

A three-week-long roadblock protest by locals has prevented Las Bambas mine in Peru, run by Australia-based MMG Ltd, from exporting 189,000 tonnes of copper concentrate, a mining association leader said on Tuesday.Pablo de la Flor, executiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021