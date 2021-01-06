Soccer-American striker Morgan tests positive for COVID-19

United States international and twice World Cup winner Alex Morgan said on Tuesday she and her family tested positive for COVID-19 over the Christmas holiday and are all recovering well. Morgan, who is married to former Major League Soccer player Servando Carrasco and gave birth to her first child last May, returned to the United States last month after a five-game spell with Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League.

"Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays," Morgan said on Twitter. "We are all in good spirits and recovering well. "After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon. Be safe and happy new year."

The 31-year-old Morgan joined north London club Tottenham from Orlando Pride in a bid to regain match fitness following the birth of her child after the COVID-19 pandemic truncated the National Women’s Soccer League.