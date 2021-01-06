Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Warner protects middle-order, brings in high intensity, says Paine

Australia skipper Tim Paine on Wednesday said that opening batsman David Warner is a crucial member of the side as he protects the middle-order and brings in high intensity to whatever he does for the team.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 08:46 IST
Ind vs Aus: Warner protects middle-order, brings in high intensity, says Paine
Tim Paine and David Warner (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Australia skipper Tim Paine on Wednesday said that opening batsman David Warner is a crucial member of the side as he protects the middle-order and brings in high intensity to whatever he does for the team. Paine's remark comes as Australia gets ready to lock horns with India in the third Test of the four-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), set to begin from January 7. Regular openers David Warner and Will Pucovski were both injured and the duo had to miss the first two Tests against India, but both batsmen are likely to return for the third Test.

"David has been awesome, he brings in a high intensity and he fills other players with confidence, he is a player you love to have around the other guys, he has plenty to say, he is very energetic and professional, I have always loved playing with him, he has made an instant impact with the intensity he brings. Will Pucovski has been amazing as well, he has been out of the bubble so he is excited, he has been batting really well in the nets so he is raring to go," said Paine during a virtual press conference. "Hopefully, if he (Warner) gets in and gets away, I think that's what he does, he puts pressure on the opposition. Regardless of who we are playing against, we are a better team when Warner is in the team, he brings energy to the group and he protects our middle-order. Smith and Labuschagne coming into bat when the bowlers are tired makes a difference, David has a huge role for us and he has played that beautifully throughout his whole career," he added.

Australia has managed to score 200 just once in the ongoing Test series against India. Commenting on the batting scheme of things, Paine said: "The batting formula is very individual, we want to be batting for a long time but how we do that is pretty much on the player. Warner is known as a dashing opening batter but if India is bowling well, he will respect that and get through that, he likes to be aggressive but he can play accordingly." The hosts have a good record in Sydney and most of the players in the line-up belong to New South Wales. Talking about the Sydney Test, Paine commented: "We have a great record at the SCG, some of the guys in our lineup have SCG as their home ground so they love playing here, they love being at home and they enjoy the conditions, our bowlers bowl really well here, our two best batsmen come from SCG and they know the conditions really well. SCG Test is right up there as one of the favourites Test of the summer."

Over this week, there have been reports that India is not that willing to play the fourth Test in Brisbane. However, Cricket Australia's Interim CEO, Nick Hockley has already said that BCCI has not said anything formally and the fourth Test is on track to be played at the Gabba. "It has been unusually tame the start of this series, it's probably because both teams are happy just to be back playing Test cricket, it has been such a huge break, and there is a lot of respect between both the teams, both are really competitive but yeah, it's boiling away, some stuff is starting to happen, this Test is going to be fascinating not just from a cricket point of view, unnamed sources from India's camp talked about where they wanted to play the fourth Test and where not, so it's starting to grind a few people," said Paine.

"I would not say frustration, but there is a little of uncertainty, when you hear things like that coming, particularly from India, who we know hold a lot of power in cricket, it is likely it could happen. For us, it's about focusing on this Test match, we know the protocols and what's expected from us, what happens in the next week, happens, we are not too fussed, I could care less, if you tell us it's in Mumbai, we will take a flight and we will go there," he added. Both the Indian and Australian line-ups moved to Sydney on Monday after every member of their respective contingent tested negative for COVID-19.

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Test Series between India and Australia will be telecasted Live and Exclusive on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Ten 1 channels from January 7, 2020, 5.00 am onwards. India had levelled the four-match series against Australia after securing an eight-wicket win in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On Kapil Dev's 62nd birthday, let's relive 83' WC triumph

Not many cricket captains can say they have the honour of leading their national side to World Cup triumph, but Kapil Dev, not only has this honour but he will always be known for giving the country their first Cricket World Cup title in 19...

Goa's Aguada jail to be revamped as tourist spot by March: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the renovation of the historic jail at Aguada, which no longer houses prisoners and is being developed as a tourist spot, will be completed in March this year following which it be will be opened fo...

US keen on setting up American Hub in Visakhapatnam

An American delegation led by Consul General Joel Reifman has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday and said that the US Government is keen on setting up American Hub in Visakhapatnam, which will b...

Soccer-Mourinho says he senses Spurs desire to end trophy drought

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho said he senses the desire of his players to end the clubs 13-year trophy drought after they reached the League Cup final beating Championship side Brentford 2-0 on Tuesday. Spurs have not lifted a major ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021