US striker Alex Morgan, family test positive for Covid-19

United States national football team striker Alex Morgan has revealed that she and her family have tested positive for Covid-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 08:46 IST
United States striker Alex Morgan. Image Credit: ANI

United States national football team striker Alex Morgan has revealed that she and her family have tested positive for Covid-19. Morgan, who recently returned to the United States after a short spell with Tottenham, announced on Twitter that she and her family contracted the virus last month while enjoying holidays in California.

"Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays. We are all in good spirits and recovering well. After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure," Morgan tweeted. "My body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon. Be safe and happy new year," she added.

The United States women's national team will announce the roster for its annual January training camp on Wednesday. Morgan remains in doubt for the camp. The 31-year-old is the second high-profile US women's team player to contract Covid-19 recently, with Lindsey Horan removed from the roster for November's friendly against the Netherlands after testing positive for Covid-19. Horan has since recovered, Goal.com reported.

Morgan joined Tottenham in September from Orlando Pride and made five appearances in Tottenham colours, scoring twice in the Women's Super League, following her return to action after giving birth in May. The experienced striker's first few months in north London have been overshadowed due to fitness issues, with a niggling knee problem preventing from making her debut until November.

Morgan finally opened her scoring account for Tottenham from the penalty spot in a 3-1 WSL win over Brighton on December 6 and repeated the trick in a victory against Aston Villa by the same scoreline seven days later. (ANI)

