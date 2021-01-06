Ind vs Aus: Fan who attended MCG Test, tests positive for Covid-19

The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday confirmed that one fan who attended Day 2 (December 27) of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia has now tested positive for Covid-19. The authorities have also said that the patron was not infectious while attending the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and he has now subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

"The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is recommending those who were seated in Zone 5, located in The Great Southern Stand, on Sunday, December 27, 2020, between 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result," said the MCC in an official statement. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the New South Wales government has now made the wearing of masks mandatory at all times for the crowd at the SCG Test.

Sydney Cricket Ground will be at 25 per cent capacity for the third Test between India and Australia, set to begin from January 7. The MCC had worked closely with Cricket Australia to develop a COVIDSafe event plan for the 2020 Boxing Day Test that was endorsed by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The MCG's COVIDSafe event plan outlined specific measures to reduce the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission, including the sectioning of the ground into five zones to limit patron movement and implementation of the Victorian Government QR system for contact tracing purposes. Extensive cleaning of the MCG also took place after each day of the Boxing Day Test and, out of an abundance of caution, a deep clean of the identified area is now underway.

A pop-up testing site will be set up at the MCG today, January 6. India had levelled the four-match series against Australia after securing an eight-wicket win in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (ANI)