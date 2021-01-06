Left Menu
NZ vs Pak: Kyle Jamieson is 'special cricketer', says Williamson

After registering a win in the second Test of the two-match series against Pakistan, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Wednesday labelled Kyle Jamieson a "special cricketer", as the all-rounder finished the match with 11 wickets.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 06-01-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 10:56 IST
New Zealand after winning against Pakistan (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a win in the second Test of the two-match series against Pakistan, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Wednesday labelled Kyle Jamieson a "special cricketer", as the all-rounder finished the match with 11 wickets. Jamieson's six-wicket haul gave New Zealand a victory on day four of the second Test by an innings and 176 runs at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

New Zealand declared their first innings after gaining a lead of 362 runs, and then made light work of Pakistan batsmen in the second innings taking 81.4 overs to bundle out the visitors for a comprehensive win. With this victory, New Zealand has now formally become the number one ranked Test team in the world. The hosts also clean swept Pakistan in the two-match Test series. Jamieson had scalped five wickets in the first innings.

"It's an incredible couple of games. Even though the result on paper was in our favour, but Pakistan is a quality side. We worked hard and got lucky with a few moments. Kyle is a special cricketer. He's gone a long way to moving this team forward and complementing the bowling attack. Daryl bats higher and bowls a few more overs, but the attitude both of them brought in was great to see," said Williamson during the post-match presentation. "I am sure there are many more hundreds to come Daryl's way. It was a real battle for a long time. The runs were tough to come by as Pakistan bowled great lines. The openers gave us a great start and Nicholls batted with a calf muscle injury and it was an incredible effort. Really pleasing performance, nice to finish the Test summer on a high," he added.

New Zealand had posted a total of 659/6 in the first innings and managed to take a lead of 362 runs. Williamson played a knock of 238 runs and this was his third hundred in consecutive Test matches. Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell also registered centuries for the hosts and in the end, the Kiwis wrapped up an easy win. Before the series against Pakistan, New Zealand had also white-washed West Indies in a two-match Test series.

Williamson was adjudged as Player of the Series for his performance against Pakistan. (ANI)

