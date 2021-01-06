Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sourav Ganguly wants to stay back one more day: Hospital

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, who is fit now, will be discharged from the Woodlands hospital on Thursday. The former India skipper was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, but he decided to stay one more day in the hospital.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-01-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:10 IST
Sourav Ganguly wants to stay back one more day: Hospital
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Image Credit: ANI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, who is fit now, will be discharged from the Woodlands hospital on Thursday. The former India skipper was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, but he decided to stay one more day in the hospital. "Treating doctors will be keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time at home. Ganguly will be discharged tomorrow as he wants to stay back one more day," the hospital said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, in the bulletin, the hospital said: "Report of routine blood tests are satisfactory, Echocardiography shows preserved left ventricular function with ejection fraction of 56 percent." Also, it said that Ganguly had an "uneventful day".

Ganguly was hospitalised at 1 pm on January 2 with "chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him. Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, on Tuesday, said the former captain will be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged.

The 48-year-old will be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks, further said Dr Basu while informing the reporters about the health of Ganguly. Cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty also met the medical team of nine doctors attending to Ganguly and then a further course of action was decided by the hospital. Dr Shetty said that the heart of Ganguly is now as strong as it was when the former India skipper was 20-years-old. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 rises as surge in oil prices lifts energy stocks

Energy stocks pushed Londons FTSE 100 higher on Wednesday as crude oil prices jumped to their highest in eleven months after Saudi Arabia agreed to reduce output more than expected. Oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell provided the big...

South Korea delegation heads to Iran to seek release of seized tanker -Yonhap

A South Korean delegation is heading to Iran on Wednesday to seek the release of a chemicals tanker and its 20-member crew seized in Gulf waters by Iranian forces, Yonhap news agency reported.Iran denied on Tuesday it was using the ship and...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with leading economists on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with leading economists and sectoral experts on Friday to deliberate on measures that may be included in the upcoming budget for promoting growth, amid uncertainty on multiple fronts caused by COVI...

India will be a dependable and reliable partner, says Jaishankar in Colombo.

India will be a dependable and reliable partner, says Jaishankar in Colombo....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021