Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Cyprus' APOEL sack coach Mick McCarthy after two months

APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday sacked coach Mick McCarthy after only two months in charge of the Cyprus club following a bad run of results, it said. APOEL, the island’s most successful club, were 10th in the 14-team league when McCarthy took over in November, with two wins from eight games. Under McCarthy they fared no better, however, managing only two more wins from their next eight league games, leaving them now in 11th place.

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:57 IST
Soccer-Cyprus' APOEL sack coach Mick McCarthy after two months

APOEL Nicosia on Wednesday sacked coach Mick McCarthy after only two months in charge of the Cyprus club following a bad run of results, it said. The former Ireland manager, who in November had signed a 19-month contract to May 2022, was fired following the side's 2-1 loss to Doxa on Sunday. "APOEL announces it is ending its cooperation with coach Mick McCarthy. We wish Mr McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor all the best," the club said in a short statement.

McCarthy, a former Ireland international, twice coached Ireland as well as Sunderland, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Ipswich in England. APOEL, the island’s most successful club, were 10th in the 14-team league when McCarthy took over in November, with two wins from eight games.

Under McCarthy they fared no better, however, managing only two more wins from their next eight league games, leaving them now in 11th place.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wikileaks' Assange denied bail by London court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday by a British court.I am satisfied that there are substantial grounds for believing that if Mr Assange is released today he would fail to surrender to court to face the appeal pro...

MP bans chicken import from southern states for 10 days

Madhya Pradesh will not allow entry to chicken consignments from Kerala and other southern states for next 10 days in view of the bird flu scare in MP, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters in In...

WRAPUP 1-Dutch play catch-up in Europe's patchy COVID-19 vaccine drive

A nurse received the first COVID-19 shot in the Netherlands on Wednesday, kicking off one of Europes last vaccination programmes for the coronavirus as the European medicines regulator considered approving a second vaccine.Approval of the M...

Pakistani police: 2 children die playing with hand grenade

Two Pakistani children died and three others were wounded when a hand grenade they found on Wednesday and brought home exploded, the police said. According to local police official Riaz Ahmad, the children found the grenade in an open area ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021