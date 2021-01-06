Left Menu
Jimenez doing fitness work at Wolves after fractured skull

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been cautious about giving a timeframe for the potential return of Jimenez, the teams main striker and top scorer last season.Wolves has won one of its seven league games since Jimenez was hurt..

PTI | Wolverhampton | Updated: 06-01-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:09 IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez is doing some fitness work while he recovers from a fractured skull, the Premier League club said Wednesday. Jimenez underwent surgery five weeks ago after getting injured in a clash of heads playing in a league match at Arsenal on Nov. 29.

The Mexico international ''still has a way to go,'' Wolves said in its latest update on Jimenez's condition, ''however things are going well.'' He attended Wolves' 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Molineux on Dec. 27. Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been cautious about giving a timeframe for the potential return of Jimenez, the team's main striker and top scorer last season.

Wolves has won one of its seven league games since Jimenez was hurt..

