Man Utd need to turn 'good performances into silverware', says Henderson

Manchester United's Dean Henderson said they are improving and evolving but those things do not matter unless they win trophies and stressed that the team needs to turn 'good performances into silverware'.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 06-01-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:52 IST
Dean Henderson (Photo/ Dean Henderson Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United's Dean Henderson said they are improving and evolving but those things do not matter unless they win trophies and stressed that the team needs to turn 'good performances into silverware'. "The club's built on silverware. We need to win trophies and obviously we're improving and evolving on the pitch, but no one cares unless we win trophies," the club's official website quoted Henderson.

"So we need to put that to the forefront of our minds, and we need to find a way to do that. Whether it's the Carabao Cup, the Premier League or the Europa League or the FA Cup, we need to turn these good performances into silverware," he added. The Reds made it to the last four of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League last term, but lost to Manchester City, Chelsea, and Sevilla respectively.

Manchester United are currently preparing for the Carabao Cup semi-final match against Manchester City. The winner of this match will seal the final clash against Tottenham, who defeated Brentford to advance in the competition. Henderson further stated: "Listen, it's a completely different ball game from Academy level to first team, so this one will mean a lot. But obviously, the vibe will be massive throughout the city. The city is mostly red, and we need to paint it red. But we're getting better all the time, so hopefully, we can get a good result. One team has got to win it, so I think both teams will go for it. We'll probably take the game to them and have a go, and see what comes off."

Manchester United will take on Manchester City on Thursday (local time). (ANI)

