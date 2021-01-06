Left Menu
Ante Rebic, Rade Krunic test positive for coronavirus

Ahead of the Serie A clash against Juventus, AC Milan on Wednesday said that Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic have tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 06-01-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:19 IST
The Italian club said both players are "asymptomatic" and under isolation. (Photo/ AC Milan Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Serie A clash against Juventus, AC Milan on Wednesday said that Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic have tested positive for coronavirus. The Italian club said both players are "asymptomatic" and remain under isolation at home.

"AC Milan announces that Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic tested positive for a molecular swab carried out yesterday ahead of the match against Juventus," the club said in a statement. "The asymptomatic players remained in isolation at home where a second control swab was taken today. The health authorities were promptly informed. All team members were subjected to a further test today with negative results," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Juventus had confirmed that Juan Cuadrado has contracted COVID-19. "Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Juan Cuadrado has emerged positive with Covid-19. The player has already been placed in solitary confinement and is asymptomatic," Juventus had said.

This had come a day after Juventus said Alex Sandro has tested positive for coronavirus. "Juventus Football Club announces that, following the appearance of some mild symptoms, a check was arranged for the player Alex Sandro, which revealed that he is positive with Covid-19. The player has already been placed in isolation. The Club is in contact with the Health Authorities to define an effective implementation of the protocols required to allow for the training and competition activities of the Team," the club had said on Monday.

AC Milan and Juventus are slated to face each other in Serie A on Thursday (local time). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

