'It's just the beginning': Eric Dier after Tottenham reach Carabao Cup final

Tottenham's Eric Dier expressed elation after the club secured a spot in the Carabao Cup final but said that it is just the beginning and they have a lot more work to do.

ANI | London | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:13 IST
Eric Dier (Photo/ Tottenham Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham's Eric Dier expressed elation after the club secured a spot in the Carabao Cup final but said that it is just the beginning and they have a lot more work to do. Tottenham reached the Carabao Cup final after securing a 2-0 win over Brentford here on Wednesday.

"We said our objective was to win every game and to be competitive in every competition and we've done that, it's the first opportunity to get to a final and we've done it, but it's just the beginning," the club's official website quoted Dier as saying. "We've a lot more work to do, and the final is a long way away. It's there, something we'll all look forward to, but I don't think it will be on our minds for quite a while because of the schedule and what's ahead of us before that. We got the job done against a very good side, well organised, good players, so credit to them. It's not surprising they got this far," he added.

Moussa Sissoko scored the opening goal of the match, putting Tottenham ahead in the 12th minute. Heung-Min Son's strike in the second half doubled Tottenham's lead and the match concluded on the same. Reflecting on the performance, Dier said his side was aggressive and dynamic in their pressing.

"I think to be in that kind of control takes a lot of effort on the pitch and the right mentality to be on the front foot and aggressive. We played a very aggressive line and were dynamic in our pressing. To look comfortable you have to put the work in, and we did that tonight," he said. "It was a fantastic goal from Moussa, that gave us the platform and with recent results from that position, we really made sure we stayed on the front foot and kept creating chances. We got the second goal and that made things easier, and we continued to press and play well, even when they had 10 men. It's great to be in the final," Dier added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

