Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian club's training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 22:32 IST
Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian club's training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was denied entry by Antwerp's security staff, with images of the incident quickly going viral.

Lamkel Ze, who wants to join Greek side Panathinaikos, also took to social media to say he would wear the shirt of Antwerp's local rivals Beerschot if the club did not allow him to leave. The 24-year-old apologised on Wednesday, saying he could not wait to play for Antwerp again.

"I'd like to apologise to the club and the citizens of Antwerp because they are magnificent and marvellous supporters who have all supported me," Lamkel Ze said in a video on Antwerp's Twitter account. "If I reacted like that it was because I had my head a little bit elsewhere, with transfers and all that. It wasn't easy for me and I really want to excuse myself for those gestures."

Lamkel Ze joined Antwerp in 2018 and has made five appearances this season. Antwerp are fifth in the table, a point below fourth-placed Anderlecht.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021