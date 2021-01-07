Cricket-Australia win toss and bat, Pucovski to debut in third test

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat in the third test against Australia at a cloudy Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The hosts handed a debut to batsman Will Pucovski and he will open along with David Warner, who returns to the side after missing the first two matches in the four-test series with a groin injury.

India, who won the second test in Melbourne to level up the series at 1-1, named their team on Wednesday, also recalling an experienced batsman in Rohit Sharma and handing a test debut to seamer Navdeep Saini.

