Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia win toss and bat, Pucovski to debut in third test

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 07-01-2021 04:39 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 04:39 IST
Cricket-Australia win toss and bat, Pucovski to debut in third test

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat in the third test against Australia at a cloudy Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The hosts handed a debut to batsman Will Pucovski and he will open along with David Warner, who returns to the side after missing the first two matches in the four-test series with a groin injury.

India, who won the second test in Melbourne to level up the series at 1-1, named their team on Wednesday, also recalling an experienced batsman in Rohit Sharma and handing a test debut to seamer Navdeep Saini.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Cricket-Australia v India, third test

Factbox on the third test between Australia and India, which begins on ThursdayWHEN Jan. 7-11 1030 a.m. local2330 GMTWHERE Sydney Cricket Ground 10,000 restricted capacityMATCH OFFICIALS all Australian Umpires Bruce Oxenford, Rod TuckerThir...

WRAPUP 6-'It's insurrection' Biden says, as Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election defeat, forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified President-elect Joe Bidens victory. With drawn...

Cricket-Australia win toss and bat, Pucovski to debut

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat in the third test against India at a cloudy Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The hosts handed a debut to batsman Will Pucovski and he will open along with David Warner, who returns...

INSTANT VIEW 6- Pro-Trump protesters swarm U.S. Capitol, National Guard deployed

Protesters supporting Donald Trump swarmed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, putting it on lockdown, as Vice President Mike Pence rebuffed the presidents demand to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden and the Senates Republican leader denou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021