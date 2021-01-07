Cricket-Australia win toss and bat, Pucovski to debut in third test

Cricket-Australia win toss and bat, Pucovski to debut in third testReuters | Sydney | Updated: 07-01-2021 04:39 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 04:39 IST
Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat in the third test against Australia at a cloudy Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The hosts handed a debut to batsman Will Pucovski and he will open along with David Warner, who returns to the side after missing the first two matches in the four-test series with a groin injury.
India, who won the second test in Melbourne to level up the series at 1-1, named their team on Wednesday, also recalling an experienced batsman in Rohit Sharma and handing a test debut to seamer Navdeep Saini.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Melbourne
- Navdeep Saini
- Tim Paine
- Australia
- series
- David
- Sharma
- Rohit
- Will Pucovski
ALSO READ
Cricket-Australia's Lyon expects India fightback in Melbourne
Australian state eases COVID-19 curbs for Christmas as new cases dwindle
Australia's goods trade surplus hits 2-year lows on China trade tensions
Pujara a world-class batsman, will be a big challenge for rest of series: Lyon
Australia's goods trade surplus hits 2-year lows on China trade tensions