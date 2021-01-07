Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Warner flops on return as rain disrupts third test

Pucovski, who received his 'baggy green' cap before the start of play, had scored 14 and will resume with Marnus Labuschagne (2 not out) when the wet weather relents. India also recalled an experienced batsman to the top of their order in Rohit Sharma and handed a test debut to seamer Navdeep Saini.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 07:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 07:09 IST
Cricket-Warner flops on return as rain disrupts third test

Will Pucovski made a bright start to his test career but David Warner's return was a damp squib as Australia reached lunch on 21 for one after a rain-disrupted opening session of the third test against India on Thursday. With an engrossing four-match series neatly poised at 1-1 after the first two contests in Adelaide and Melbourne, it was a disappointing start to a much-anticipated match with only seven overs being completed before the rain descended.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat but Warner, who had missed the first two tests with a groin injury, faced just eight balls before pushing at a Mohammed Siraj delivery and being caught in the slips with just five runs to his name. Pucovski, who received his 'baggy green' cap before the start of play, had scored 14 and will resume with Marnus Labuschagne (2 not out) when the wet weather relents.

India also recalled an experienced batsman to the top of their order in Rohit Sharma and handed a test debut to seamer Navdeep Saini. After a second outbreak of COVID-19 in Sydney, the match was being played in front of a reduced attendance of around 10,000 fans with the wearing of masks compulsory for fans except when they are eating or drinking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Record-breaking 2020 Antarctic ozone hole finally closed

The record-breaking 2020 Antarctic ozone hole finally closed at the end of December after an exceptional season due to naturally occurring meteorological conditions and the continued presence of ozone-depleting substances in the atmosphere....

IAEA-based new technique and machine helping speed up sorting of tsetse fly

Fighting the tsetse fly using irradiation involves rearing and then releasing in the environment sterile male flies to mate with wild females producing no offspring, reducing the population over time. But sorting thousands of male flies fro...

Juventus wins 3-1 at Milan to end Rossoneri's unbeaten run

AC Milans 27-game unbeaten run in Serie A ended with a 3-1 loss to Juventus that gives the defending champion renewed hope of a 10th straight title. Federico Chiesa scored twice for Juventus with American Weston McKennie adding the third go...

BRIEF-Hedge Fund Manager Bill Ackman Says It Is Time For Trump To Resign - Tweet

Jan 6 Reuters - HEDGE FUND MANAGER BILL ACKMAN SAYS IT IS TIME FOR U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TO RESIGN - TWEET Source text httpsbit.ly3hXcJBi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021