Soccer-Wolves' Podence out for few weeks due to calf injury

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Daniel Podence will be sidelined for a few weeks due to a calf problem sustained during their 1-0 defeat by Manchester United last week, the Premier League club has said. The 25-year-old Portugal international, who has scored three goals in all competitions this season, was ruled out of Saturday's 3-3 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion due to the injury.

"Podence had a calf injury following a tackle in the second-half of the Manchester United game. It is a muscle injury and will take a few weeks to resolve," Wolves said. Podence is likely to miss Friday's FA Cup clash against Crystal Palace, as well as league games against Everton and West Bromwich Albion this month.

Defender Willy Boly, who has been out of action since sustaining a hamstring injury in the 2-1 win against Chelsea last month, is set to return to training soon, as will Jonny, who has not played since suffering a knee injury in August that required surgery. Wolves also said Raul Jimenez has begun "early fitness work" as he steps up his recovery from a fractured skull sustained in a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz in November.

