Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Pucovski rides luck to put hosts on top

Riding his luck, debutant Will Pucovski combined with Marnus Labuschagne to put Australia on top in the second session of the first day of the Pink Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 07-01-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 11:34 IST
Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Riding his luck, debutant Will Pucovski combined with Marnus Labuschagne to put Australia on top in the second session of the first day of the Pink Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. In the second session, 23.5 overs were bowled and Australia's score reads 93/1. Pucovski and Labuschagne were unbeaten on 54 and 34 respectively when the umpires called for the tea break.

While Pucovski did bring up a fifty on debut, he did get a few chances to help prolong his stay in the middle. In the 21st over of the innings, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant dropped a regulation chance off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin and India lost an opportunity to put the hosts in a spot of bother. The misery for Pant did not end there, as he dropped another catch off the bowling of Mohammad Siraj, and as a result, Pucovski got his second reprieve of the day. The opener kept riding his luck and after a couple of catching chances, he looked ready to get run out after a miscommunication with Labuschagne. But a poor throw from Jasprit Bumrah saved him again.

With rain and a wet outfield playing spoilsport in the second session as well, almost two hours were lost. Finally back on the ground -- with the score on 21/1 -- Pucovski and Labuschagne mixed caution with aggression and the duo saw off some impeccable deliveries being bowled by the Indian bowling attack. But the duo also made sure they capitalized on the loose balls being bowled and as a result, both batsmen kept the scoreboard moving. The second session also saw Indian pacers bowling on the shorter side, and as a result, Pucovski and Labuschagne had no problems in either leaving the ball or getting behind the line to defend it.

Earlier, rain had forced an early lunch and David Warner's wicket was the only gain for India after Tim Paine won the toss and decided to bat at the historic SCG. Brief Scores: Australia 93/1 (Will Pucovski 54*, Marnus Labuschagne 34*, Mohammad Siraj 1-33). (ANI)

