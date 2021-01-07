Will never forget what you have done for me: Ganguly thanks friend Joydeep

Left Menu
After getting discharged from the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday thanked his childhood friend Joydeep for being there for him in the difficult phase of life.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-01-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 11:56 IST
Sourav Ganguly with Joydeep (Photo/ Sourav Ganguly Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After getting discharged from the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday thanked his childhood friend Joydeep for being there for him in the difficult phase of life. "What u have done for me in the last 5 days is something I will remember for life ..have known U for 40 yrs now ..and it's gone beyond just family," Ganguly wrote on Instagram.

After getting discharged, the former Indian skipper also thanked the medical team of Woodlands Hospital for looking after him and doing the needful procedures. "I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly told reporters.

The treating doctors will now be keeping a "constant vigil" on Ganguly's health and appropriate measures will be taken from time to time, the hospital said. On Wednesday, it was informed that Ganguly, who is fit now, will be discharged from the Woodlands Hospital on Thursday. The former India skipper was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, but he decided to stay one more day in the hospital.

On Tuesday, Dr. Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said the former captain will be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged. The 48-year-old will be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks, Dr Basu explained while informing the reporters about the health of Ganguly.

Cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty had also met the medical team of nine doctors attending to Ganguly and then a further course of action was decided by the hospital. Dr Shetty said that the heart of Ganguly is now as strong as it was when the former India skipper was 20-years-old. (ANI)

