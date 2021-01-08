Australia reach 188/2 as rain stops play on Day 2

Australia added 22 runs more to their overnight score, reaching 188 for 2 in the first session of the second morning when rain stopped play in the third Test against India here on Friday.

Marnus Labuschagne (78 batting) and Steve Smith (42 batting) weren't troubled much in the 11 overs bowled during that session as the unbroken third wicket partnership swelled to 82 runs.

Labuschagne has so far faced 180 balls and hit nine boundaries including a nice little flick off Mohammed Siraj on the day while Smith's six boundaries in 99 balls included beautiful cover drive off Jasprit Bumrah.

The Indian bowlers didn't concede too many runs as they continued bowling with a heavy leg-side field but at the same time didn't look penetrative enough to cause any damage to the opposition.

Siraj did appeal for a leg before against Smith but India lost a DRS call in the process as the ball seemed to be way above the stumps.

For India, Siraj (1/60 in 20 overs) and Navdeep Saini (1/32 in 7 overs) remain the only wicket-taking bowlers. Brief Scores: Australia 188/2 in 66 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 78 batting, Steve Smith 42 batting, Will Pucovski 62, Mohd Siraj 1/60, Navdeep Saini 1/32) vs India.

