Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia reach 188/2 as rain stops play on Day 2

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 08-01-2021 05:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 05:35 IST
Australia reach 188/2 as rain stops play on Day 2

Australia added 22 runs more to their overnight score, reaching 188 for 2 in the first session of the second morning when rain stopped play in the third Test against India here on Friday.

Marnus Labuschagne (78 batting) and Steve Smith (42 batting) weren't troubled much in the 11 overs bowled during that session as the unbroken third wicket partnership swelled to 82 runs.

Labuschagne has so far faced 180 balls and hit nine boundaries including a nice little flick off Mohammed Siraj on the day while Smith's six boundaries in 99 balls included beautiful cover drive off Jasprit Bumrah.

The Indian bowlers didn't concede too many runs as they continued bowling with a heavy leg-side field but at the same time didn't look penetrative enough to cause any damage to the opposition.

Siraj did appeal for a leg before against Smith but India lost a DRS call in the process as the ball seemed to be way above the stumps.

For India, Siraj (1/60 in 20 overs) and Navdeep Saini (1/32 in 7 overs) remain the only wicket-taking bowlers. Brief Scores: Australia 188/2 in 66 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 78 batting, Steve Smith 42 batting, Will Pucovski 62, Mohd Siraj 1/60, Navdeep Saini 1/32) vs India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democratic Congressional leaders urge Pence to invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump

Top Democratic leadership has urged Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office for his incitement of insurrection, a day after his supporters attacked the US Ca...

NFL-Ahead of Wild Card round, Brees says he's playing each season like it's his last

After two decades in the NFL, quarterback Drew Brees has gotten good at deflecting unwanted questions.Its a valuable skill to have, as a particularly stubborn question swirls around the 13-time Pro Bowler ahead of his New Orleans Saints Wil...

Mexico reports 13,734 new coronavirus cases, 1,044 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Thursday reported 13,734 new coronavirus cases and 1,044 more fatalities, bringing the countrys totals to 1,493,569 infections and 131,031 deaths.It was one of the highest numbers for daily new cases.The real numb...

Samsung Elec flags 26% rise in Q4 profit on chip, display sales

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday its fourth quarter operating profit likely rose 26 as coronavirus pandemic driven remote working and TV-watching fuelled sales of chips and display panels. However, profit likely fell about 27 when ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021