Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chelsea boss Lampard must not panic amid poor run, says Grant

Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant has backed under-fire current boss Frank Lampard to turn the Premier League club's fortunes around after a turbulent start to the season.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 08:48 IST
Soccer-Chelsea boss Lampard must not panic amid poor run, says Grant

Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant has backed under-fire current boss Frank Lampard to turn the Premier League club's fortunes around after a turbulent start to the season. A huge outlay in the close season, including the signings of German playmaker Kai Havertz and striker Timo Werner raised expectations on Chelsea, who finished fourth in Lampard's first season in charge in 2019-20.

The London club were tipped as title contenders following a strong start to the current campaign but four defeats in six Premier League games have left them in ninth spot and raised the pressure on Lampard. "You need to be strong when things are not going well, when things are going well everyone is a genius and knows what to do," Grant, who was sacked just days after guiding Chelsea to the Champions League final in 2008, said in an Instagram post.

"But in a situation like this you need to look for solutions and show a lot of character. What I can say to Frank and the others at the club is be patient, do whatever is necessary... Don't lose your fighting spirit at the highest level. "Don't lose what you have here (points at head) you need to look for solutions. If you do that then everything will be okay because the quality is there."

Chelsea host League Two (third-tier) side Morecambe in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi police arrests two members of Mewat-based gang

The special cell of Delhi police on Thursday night arrested two members of Haryanas Mewat-based gang from Chhatarpur in Delhi. As per an official statement of Delhi police, a trap was laid to apprehend the alleged criminals based on credibl...

Soon we should be able to give COVID-19 vaccines to our countrymen, says Harsh Vardhan

In the next few days, we should be able to give COVID-19 vaccines to our countrymen, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan after his visit to the session site in Government General Hospital in Chennai to review the second dry run for ...

Kerala's spurt in covid cases due to robust surveillance,

After managing toflatten the Covid-19 curve within months of reporting thecountrys first coronavirus case last year, Kerala is nowgrappling with a sharp surge in its daily infections,prompting the Centre to send a high-level team to assist ...

Samsung's 2-in-1 Galaxy Chromebook 2 boasts first-ever QLED display on Chromebook

Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Chromebook 2, its newest 2-in-1 Chromebook and the first-of-its-kind to boast a QLED display. The device succeeds the companys first-ever Galaxy Chromebook which was introduced in early 2020.The Samsu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021