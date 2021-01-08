Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manchester United sign forward Amad Diallo from Atalanta

Manchester United on Thursday confirmed the signing of forward Amad Diallo from Atalanta. The Ivorian winger has signed a contract to the end of June 2025, with the option of an extra year.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 08-01-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 09:02 IST
Manchester United sign forward Amad Diallo from Atalanta
Ivorian winger Amad Diallo (Photo/ Amad Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United on Thursday confirmed the signing of forward Amad Diallo from Atalanta. The Ivorian winger has signed a contract to the end of June 2025, with the option of an extra year. When an agreement between the clubs was first announced on October 5, 2020 - deadline day at the end of the summer transfer window - it was subject to a medical, work-permit and personal terms.

These steps in the process have been completed, and an application has been made for a visa. Once this has been issued, Diallo will be cleared to travel to Manchester and to train with and play for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. "After waiting since the summer, it is finally a dream come true to complete my move to Manchester United. I am hugely ambitious and there is so much that I want to achieve in the game; when I spoke to the manager I knew that I had joined the perfect club," the 18-year-old striker said in a statement.

"This is a really exciting squad with so many great players, I can promise that I will work hard every day to learn from them and give everything to develop my game. The coaches have been fantastic since I signed, we have been in touch regularly and they have already given me a lot of great advice," he added. Diallo featured twice for Atalanta's first team earlier this season, both as a substitute in home games. He played the last 10 minutes against Hellas Verona in Serie A on November 28 and then faced FC Midtjylland a few days later in the Champions League, coming on in the 68th minute.

The 18-year-old, who played regularly in Atalanta's youth ranks, made a total of five senior appearances for the Italian club and scored one goal, on his debut against Udinese in October 2019. Welcoming Amad to United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "As a club, we have followed Amad for a number of years and having watched him myself, I believe he is one of the most exciting young prospects in the game. Manchester United has such a proud history of developing young players and everything is in place to enable Amad to reach his potential here." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. transport, education secretaries quit in staff exodus after Capitol violence

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned on Thursday, joining a growing list of aides leaving President Donald Trumps administration in protest at the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his support...

China's internet regulator weighs tighter curbs on payment, shopping platforms

Chinas top internet watchdog canvassed public opinion on Friday for a plan to update rules more than two decades old, aiming to widen oversight of online services to cover payment, shopping and livestreaming platforms.For the first time, th...

China stocks retreat from 13-year high on Sino-U.S. tensions; Hong Kong up

China stocks retreated from a 13-year high on Friday, as investors booked profits following a strong rally amid worries over Sino-U.S. tensions. The CSI300 index fell 1.0, to 5,458.06 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shan...

Delhi police arrests two members of Mewat-based gang

The special cell of Delhi police on Thursday night arrested two members of Haryanas Mewat-based gang from Chhatarpur in Delhi. As per an official statement of Delhi police, a trap was laid to apprehend the alleged criminals based on credibl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021