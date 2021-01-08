Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Top three men, women to quarantine in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open

So we chose the top three men and top three women and they'll play an exhibition on the 29th and 30th of January." The players will be allowed five hours outside their hotel rooms to train during the 14-day quarantine and Tiley confirmed that health regulations would be the same in Adelaide. South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said the exhibition event was a "massive win" for the state.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 08-01-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 10:46 IST
Tennis-Top three men, women to quarantine in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will be among top men and women players heading to Adelaide to serve their 14-day mandatory quarantine before travelling to Melbourne for next month's Australian Open, organisers have said. Hundreds of players and entourages will arrive in Australia from Jan. 15 and undergo a mandatory, 14-day quarantine as part of COVID-19 health protocols before the Feb. 8-21 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Tennis Australia Chief Executive Craig Tiley said the organisers needed a second city to ensure they did not exceed the limit set by the authorities for people quarantining in Melbourne. Adelaide will now host the top three men and women players, including Ash Barty and Simona Halep, who will also play an exhibition event before heading to Melbourne for warmup events to be played at the Australian Open venue from Jan. 31.

"We approached the South Australian government about the possibility of them quarantining at least 50 people," Tiley told Tennis Channel. "But they wouldn't have any interest in doing it, because there's no benefit to them to put their whole community at risk.

"But it would be a benefit if there was an exhibition just before Melbourne. So we chose the top three men and top three women and they'll play an exhibition on the 29th and 30th of January." The players will be allowed five hours outside their hotel rooms to train during the 14-day quarantine and Tiley confirmed that health regulations would be the same in Adelaide.

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said the exhibition event was a "massive win" for the state. "We have been working really hard with Tennis Australia," Marshall said. "We will have some of the top seeds playing right here ahead of the Australian Open."

Tiley said he expected Melbourne Park, which saw about 800,000 people attend the Grand Slam last year, to have 50% to 75% of its normal capacity of fans in February. Rod Laver will, however, not be one of them this year at Melbourne Park, which has its main showcourt named after the Australian great.

"I've made a decision to stay home this year and sadly will miss the Aus Open," Laver, the only player ever to win all four major tennis championships in a calendar year twice, said on Twitter. "I'm really looking forward to seeing tennis start up again in my house at RLA (Rod Laver Arena) and will have a virtual front row seat! Best wishes to everyone competing and to Tennis Australia for making it happen."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In Japan, wider COVID-19 curbs heighten double-dip recession risk

Japan is considering whether a state of emergency in the Tokyo metropolitan area needs to be extended to other regions as COVID-19 cases rise, a move that would heighten the risk of a double-dip recession for the worlds third-largest econom...

Flipkart partners with Logistics Skill Sector Council, KSDC

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Logistics Skill Sector Council LSC, an organisation set up by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship through National Skill Development Corpor...

Badminton-BWF bans three Indonesian players for life over betting, fixing offences

Three Indonesian players have been banned from all badminton-related activities for life after being found guilty of offences related to match fixing, match manipulation and betting, the Badminton World Federation BWF said on Friday. Five p...

Corporates join hands to welcome government school students back to their schools after a 9-month absence

Bangalore Karnataka India, January 8 ANIBusinessWire India The ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing lockdowns in India have greatly interrupted and impacted the educational lives of students in India. With Government Schools opening in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021