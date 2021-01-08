They love LA: Spurs snaps Lakers 4-game winning streak

Left Menu
LeBron James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.San Antonio scored the first nine points and led the entire way.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-01-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 11:20 IST
A trip to Los Angeles proved to be just what the San Antonio Spurs needed to snap out of an early-season slump.

Two nights after beating the Clippers to snap a four-game losing streak, the Spurs picked up another win at Staples Center on Thursday, this time defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 118-109.

LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with a season-high 28 points and was one of five in double figures. Demar DeRozan added 19 points and eight assists. The Spurs were 16 of 35 on 3-pointers after making 20 from beyond the arc against the Clippers.

LeBron James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

San Antonio scored the first nine points and led the entire way. Lonnie Walker IV's jumper gave the Spurs a 84-74 lead in the third quarter before the Lakers went on a 15-5 run to tie it. Montrezl Harrell's putback off a Talen Horton-Tucker miss evened it at 89 with 1:04 remaining before the Spurs regained control.

The Spurs largest advantage was 15 points late in the first quarter and they were up 65-56 at halftime.

POPOVICH SOUNDS OFF Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who hasn't held back in expressing his views about President Donald Trump, said he believed Trump enjoyed Wednesday's insurrection, where a violent mob loyal to the President stormed the U.S. Capitol to delay Congress from certifying the results of November’s election.

“I believe with all my heart that Trump enjoyed it,” Popovich said 90 minutes before tipoff. “They talked about the police and how easy it was and the barriers were pulled and they just walked right in. That doesn’t happen unless there’s a wink and a nod somewhere. That just doesn’t happen. It’s never happened at any protest anybody’s ever been to.

“That’s why I don’t think it’s so far fetched for people to start talking about the 25th amendment. We know it probably won’t happen.” Players and coaches from both teams locked arms in a circle at midcourt during the national anthem.

TIP-INS Spurs: Drew Eubanks (health and safety protocols), Quinndary Weatherspoon (knee) and Derrick White (toe) were inactive.

Lakers: Alex Caruso returned after being held out five games due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols and scored xxx points in xx minutes. ... Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed his third consecutive game due to an ankle injury.

