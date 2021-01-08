PSL 2021: Karachi Kings to launch title defence against Quetta Gladiators

Karachi Kings will begin from where they finished their successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 campaign as they take on 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators in the opening fixture of the 2021 edition on February 20. On the following day, 2020 finalists Lahore Qalandars will take on 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi in a day fixture, while two-time winners Islamabad United will square off against Multan Sultans in the evening.

The 30-day tournament will culminate with the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 22, marking the first time the venue will stage the final since 2017. To safeguard the integrity of the PSL 2021 and to ensure the health and safety of all participants in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the PCB has decided to hold the matches in Karachi and Lahore only.

The National Stadium will stage the first half of the competition, while the Pakistan cricket headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium will be the venue of the second half of the competition, including the playoffs. "We had to make the tough decision to limit matches to Karachi and Lahore, and this decision has been taken in the larger interest of the event, participants and the country," said Babar Hamid, Director - Commercial in an official statement.

"We want to limit the unnecessary exposure of the players as much as practically possible so that the players can operate in a safe and healthy environment that, in turn, will allow them to continue to entertain the fans and followers with their talent, skills and gamesmanship," he added. The Support Period for the PSL 2021 will commence from February 15 and the foreign players competing in the league will arrive in Karachi with a negative PCR test.

Upon arrival, they will require two more negative PCR tests before being allowed to train and compete in the competition. The asymptomatic players or support staff returning a positive test will have to serve a five-day isolation period with RT-PCR tests on day one and four. (ANI)

