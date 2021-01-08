Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liston Colaco's late goals power Hyderabad to win over NEUFC

After NEUFC had multiple attempts on goal, captain Lambot placed his shot into the net to draw his side level.Both sides continued to test each other after the break with Chowdhury pulling off crucial saves early on in the second half.The Nizams brought on Colaco after the hour mark and he would go on to have a major influence on the game, notching up a brace.His first goal was sublime.

PTI | Vasco | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:14 IST
Liston Colaco's late goals power Hyderabad to win over NEUFC

Hyderabad FC piled further misery on NorthEast United, extending the Highlanders' winless run to six games with a thumping 4-2 victory in the Indian Super League here on Friday.

Hyderabad took the lead through goals from Aridane Santana (3') and Joel Chianese (36') before a penalty from Federico Gallego (45') and Benjamin Lambot's strike (45') helped NEUFC draw parity before the break. Hyderabad settled the tie in their favour in the second half through late goals from substitute Liston Colaco (85', 90'). The first half was a dramatic and open-ended contest with both sides creating ample chances. The Highlanders fashioned more opportunities and despite a two-goal deficit, fought their way back with two goals late in the opening half. It just took three minutes for Hyderabad to break the deadlock as they scored their fastest goal this season.

Chianese made his way into the box and cut inside, beating two markers before squaring a pass for Santana. The Spaniard poked his shot past NEUFC keeper Subashish Roy Chowdhury to notch his sixth goal of the season.

NEUFC soon fashioned a gilt-edged chance to score the equaliser from a free-kick but Idrissa Sylla miscued his header. Federico Gallego's cross found Sylla at the near post, who got a free header but fired it off target.

Hyderabad soon doubled their tally, pouncing on a defensive lapse from NEUFC as Chianese, creator for the first goal, turned goalscorer.

Akash Mishra did well to close down space on the left and find Chianese outside the box. The Australian latched on to the ball and beat three markers before finding the back of the net.

The first half though witnessed a dramatic end as NEUFC clawed their way back with two goals in as many minutes.

Ashutosh Mehta first won NEUFC a penalty after being brought down by Halicharan Narzary. Gallego made no mistake and placed his spot-kick straight down the middle.

The equaliser then came after some sloppy play in Hyderabad's box. After NEUFC had multiple attempts on goal, captain Lambot placed his shot into the net to draw his side level.

Both sides continued to test each other after the break with Chowdhury pulling off crucial saves early on in the second half.

The Nizams brought on Colaco after the hour mark and he would go on to have a major influence on the game, notching up a brace.

His first goal was sublime. Receiving the ball on the left, the Goan forward beat three markers before curling his shot into the top corner. Colaco then added a second one with a neat finish after being assisted by Santana.

The result propelled Hyderabad to third in the ISL table, level on points with FC Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai witnesses worse air quality than Delhi

Mumbai on Friday once againrecorded an Air Quality Index AQI of 317 which was worsethan that of Delhi, an official of the India MeteorologicalDepartment said.On Thursday too, the citys AQI was worse than that ofthe national capital.The qual...

Airbus plans to meet suppliers amid jet output concerns, sources say

Airbus is planning a summit meeting with major suppliers amid speculation that it may have to delay planned jet output increases as Europe faces a resurgent coronavirus crisis, industry sources said on Friday. Next weeks briefing by Airbus ...

Justin Trudeau criticize Trump for violent assault on democracy

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that US President Donald Trump incited an assault on democracy by violent rioters a rare direct criticism of Trump by him.Trudeau has been careful not to criticize Trump over the last four...

Laptop stolen from Pelosi's office during storming of U.S. Capitol, says aide

A laptop was stolen from the office of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, one of her aides said on Friday. Drew Hammill, an aide to Democrat Pelosi, said on Twitter that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021