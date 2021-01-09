Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spurs boss Mourinho to buy Marine raffle ticket

But the meaning of it makes me say yes to buying." Concerns have been raised over the condition of the pitch at Marine but Mourinho is confident his side will cope. "I would say the opposite of what people normally say.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 16:00 IST
Soccer-Spurs boss Mourinho to buy Marine raffle ticket

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho plans to buy a ticket for the raffle organised by Marine ahead of Sunday's FA Cup third round clash but said he could not claim the top prize, which is to manage the eighth-tier side in a friendly. Cash-strapped Marine's hopes of generating revenue through the turnstiles were dashed when the Merseyside region was placed in Tier 3 of Britain's COVID-19 restrictions, forcing the game to be played without supporters at the stadium.

The Merseyside-based club expected 500 fans to attend but are staring at 100,000 pounds ($135,630.00) in lost revenue while a sponsor pulled out of a 20,000 pounds advertising package when the game went behind closed doors. However, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has stepped in to sponsor Marine's dugouts and pre-match warm-up tops through his JC23 Foundation charity.

Marine are also raising funds by selling virtual tickets at 10 pounds each which will go into a raffle and Portuguese coach Mourinho is set to dip his hand in his pocket to help out. "I am buying," Mourinho told reporters. "If I win, I cannot do it (manage Marine) because we have our pre-season.

"I don't think I will have conditions to do that. But the meaning of it makes me say yes to buying." Concerns have been raised over the condition of the pitch at Marine but Mourinho is confident his side will cope.

"I would say the opposite of what people normally say. People normally say top players need great pitches to play. I would say top players, technically high level, they can play on any pitch," he added. ($1 = 0.7373 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Centre seeks dismissal of review petition on PM CARES Fund

The Centre on Saturday soughtdismissal of a review petition seeking information about fundsreceived by the Prime Ministers Citizens Assistance andRelief in Emergency Situation PM CARES Fund.The Union government told the Nagpur bench of theB...

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air lost contact after taking off from Jakarta -media

A Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.Sriwijaya Air said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed in...

Priority will be given to nearly 3 crore healthcare, frontline workers in COVID-19 vaccination drive: Govt.

Priority will be given to nearly 3 crore healthcare, frontline workers in COVID-19 vaccination drive Govt....

No reports of bird flu in Tripura, confirms state government

No reports of bird flu have been reported in Tripura so far, the Animal Resources Development department informed on Saturday amid reports of avian influenza in several parts of the country. This confirmation comes after chickens were found...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021