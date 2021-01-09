Left Menu
Soccer-Everton scrape past Rotherham in FA Cup after extra time

Everton thought they had grabbed the winner near the end of normal time when Tosun struck in the 86th but his effort was ruled offside by VAR and it was left for Frenchman Doucoure to secure a spot in the fourth round of the competition.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 20:20 IST
After 90 minutes the score was 1-1 with Cenk Tosun's first Everton goal since Nov. 2019 cancelled out by a 56th-minute strike from Rotherham's American right-back Matthew Olosunde.

Everton substitute Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an extra-time winner as they edged a determined Rotherham United 2-1 in their absorbing FA Cup third-round tie at Goodison Park on Saturday. After 90 minutes the score was 1-1 with Cenk Tosun's first Everton goal since Nov. 2019 cancelled out by a 56th-minute strike from Rotherham's American right-back Matthew Olosunde.

However, three minutes into extra time the hosts got the decisive goal when Doucoure latched onto James Rodriguez's through ball before sliding it past goalkeeper Jamal Blackman. With five-time FA Cup winners Everton resting top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brazilian forward Richarlison, Turkish international Tosun was handed a rare opportunity to lead the attack and got on the scoresheet inside 10 minutes.

The visitors responded with a string of chances and were rewarded 10 minutes into the second half when Olosunde swivelled in the box before slotting the ball past keeper Robin Olsen. Everton thought they had grabbed the winner near the end of normal time when Tosun struck in the 86th but his effort was ruled offside by VAR and it was left for Frenchman Doucoure to secure a spot in the fourth round of the competition.

