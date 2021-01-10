Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Everton avoid Cup scare, Chorley beat virus-hit Derby

Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an extra-time winner as they edged Rotherham United 2-1 in an absorbing FA Cup third round tie on Saturday, while sixth-tier side Chorley beat a Derby County team weakened by a COVID-19 outbreak.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 00:13 IST
Soccer-Everton avoid Cup scare, Chorley beat virus-hit Derby
Premier League basement side Sheffield United celebrated their first win in all competitions in six months by coming out on top in a five-goal thriller at Bristol Rovers. Image Credit: ANI

Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an extra-time winner as they edged Rotherham United 2-1 in an absorbing FA Cup third-round tie on Saturday, while sixth-tier side Chorley beat a Derby County team weakened by a COVID-19 outbreak. After 90 minutes the score at Goodison Park was level at 1-1 with Cenk Tosun's first Everton goal since Nov. 2019 cancelled out by a 56th-minute strike from lowly Championship (second-tier) side Rotherham's American right-back Matthew Olosunde.

But three minutes into extra time the Premier League side got the decisive goal when substitute Doucoure latched onto Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez's precise through ball before sliding it past helpless goalkeeper Jamal Blackman. In the absence of first-team players and interim manager Wayne Rooney, a youthful Derby County side was defeated 2-0 at National League North outfit Chorley.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Derby meant nine of the starting 11 were making debuts and the visitors fell behind when Connor Hall put Chorley ahead in the first half before Mike Calveley added a second in the 84th to secure a maiden fourth-round berth.

BLADES FINALLY WIN

Premier League basement side Sheffield United celebrated their first win in all competitions in six months by coming out on top in a five-goal thriller at Bristol Rovers. League One's Bristol Rovers equalised for the second time through Max Ehmer in the 62nd minute at Memorial Stadium, only for United to make it 3-2 after 54 seconds through Jayden Bogle's second goal in three matches.

The result ended a dismal run of form for Chris Wilder's United, whose last win in a competitive game came on July 11 when they beat Chelsea in the Premier League. Burnley striker Matej Vydra snatched a stoppage-time equaliser to force extra time at Turf Moor before the hosts edged third-tier Milton Keynes Dons 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

Fellow Premier League strugglers West Bromwich Albion were also forced to the distance at Blackpool but Sam Allardyce's side went down 3-2 on penalties. James Justin's sublime curling shot from the edge of the box found the top corner and set Leicester City on their way to an emphatic 4-0 victory over second-tier Stoke City.

Wycombe Wanderers, who are rooted to the bottom of the Championship, found the net three times in the opening 25 minutes and went on to claim a 4-1 win over fellow second division side Preston North End. Millwall's Danish striker Kenneth Zohore and defender Shaun Hutchinson led the Championship side to a 2-0 win over fifth-tier third-round debutants Boreham Wood, while Nottingham Forest beat Cardiff City 1-0 with an early goal by striker Lyle Taylor.

Luton Town beat Reading 1-0 in another all-Championship clash to reach the fourth round for the first time since the 2012-13 season thanks to midfielder George Moncur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

National power grid breakdown plunges Pakistan into darkness -officials

A breakdown in Pakistans national power grid plunged the country into darkness on Saturday night, officials said.A countrywide blackout has been caused by a sudden plunge in the frequency in the power transmission system, Pakistans Power Mi...

French city of Marseille gets tougher curfew as new COVID-19 variant discovered

France has imposed a stricter evening curfew in Marseille after authorities said the new variant of the COVID-19 virus initially found in the UK had been discovered in the Mediterranean city. Marseille joined other French cities such as Str...

Man accused of stealing Pelosi's lectern charged in invasion

A Florida man allegedly photographed grinning as he carried away House Speaker Nancy Pelosis lectern after a mob of President Donald Trumps supporters stormed the nations Capitol is among the latest people charged in Wednesdays mayhem that ...

Israeli PM gets second dose of COVID-19 shot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine after becoming the first Israeli to be inoculated last month.Israel is in the midst of a third nationwide lockdown after seeing a surg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021