Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jadeja out of first two Test against England, might bat with injections if required

He might bat if needed with injection to save the Test, the source added.Rishabh Pant, who suffered an elbow bruise will bat, confirmed senior player Ravichandran Ashwin.India have been hit by a slew of injuries in the ongoing series with senior pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami already flown back home.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 10-01-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 15:09 IST
Jadeja out of first two Test against England, might bat with injections if required

Senior India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who dislocated his left thumb on day three of the third Test against Australia on Saturday, has been ruled out of the first two games in the upcoming series against England. Jadeja was not able to bowl in Australia's second innings after a short ball from Mitchell Starc hit him on the gloves, requiring immediate medical attention.

''Ravindra Jadeja is out of first two Tests against England. He will need 4-6 weeks minimum to recuperate and complete rehab which rules him out of first 2 tests,'' a BCCI source told PTI.

The four-Test series against England starts with a double header in Chennai from February 5.

The left-handed cricketer, who made a valuable 28 and took four wickets in the first innings might take a painkiller injection and come out to bat on the final day of the game at SCG as India seek to save the Test. ''He might bat if needed with injection to save the Test,'' the source added.

Rishabh Pant, who suffered an elbow bruise will bat, confirmed senior player Ravichandran Ashwin.

India have been hit by a slew of injuries in the ongoing series with senior pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami already flown back home. Batsman K L Rahul too was ruled out after injuring his left wrist while batting in the nets in Melbourne. Wriddhiman Saha kept for Rishabh Pant in Australia's second innings after the latter was hit on the elbow by Pat Cummins while batting on day three. Both Jadeja and Pant were taken for scans but fortunately for India, the wicketkeeper's injury is not as serious Jadeja's.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AI's all-women cockpit crew takes off on historic San Francisco-Bengaluru flight

An all-women cockpit crew setout on a history journey, operating Air Indias inaugural SanFrancisco-Bengaluru flight, going over the North Pole andtaking the Atlantic route to reach the Karnataka capital atthe other end of the world.The flig...

US lifts self-imposed restrictions on contacts with Taiwan

The US has lifted the self-imposed restrictions on contacts between American and Taiwanese diplomats and officials, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced, ending a long-standing policy to appease China.The move on Taiwan is likely to...

B.Tech degrees, Diploma in engineering awarded by IGNOU till 2011-12 session valid: AICTE

The B.Tech degrees and Diploma in Engineering and Technology awarded by IGNOU up to 2011-2012 academic session will be treated as valid, the All India Council of Technical Education AICTE has said.The Indira Gandhi National Open University ...

Lukashenko says Belarus to draft new constitution by end of 2021 - RIA

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that a new constitution would be drafted by the end of the year and then put to a national referendum, RIA news agency reported.Belarus has been rocked by protests since an Aug. 9 pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021