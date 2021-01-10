Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siraj was today allegedly referred to as 'Brown Dog', 'Big Monkey': BCCI sources

However, umpires have told us that moment anything of that nature happens, the players should report immediately, the source added.Cricket Australia has promised strongest action against the offenders and also unreservedly apologised to the visiting team.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 15:33 IST
Siraj was today allegedly referred to as 'Brown Dog', 'Big Monkey': BCCI sources

India pacer Mohammed Siraj was called a ''Brown Dog'' and ''Big Monkey'' in a series of racist slurs hurled by a group of Australian spectators, who were ejected from the Sydney Cricket Ground during the third Test on Sunday, a BCCI official has alleged.

Siraj and his senior teammate Jasprit Bumrah were also subjected to racist slurs on Saturday, something that the Indian team management officially reported to ICC Match Referee David Boon.

''Siraj was referred to as 'Brown Dog' and 'Big Monkey' both of which are racist slurs. The matter was immediately brought to the notice of on-field umpires. They were constantly abusing Bumrah too,'' a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

On Sunday, during the 86th over of the Australian second innings, Siraj was seen walking from his position in the deep and talking to the square leg umpire before the straight umpire and other senior players joined the discussion.

Play was halted for close to 10 minutes before stadium security as well as New South Wales Police checked in to the relevant stand from where the nasty comments were being hurled at.

After speaking to the spectators in the adjoining area, the police evicted six supporters, who are currently in the custody of New South Wales Police.

It is learnt that on Saturday, the Indian team brought the matter to the notice of match officials only after the third day's play ended and by then the mischief-mongers had fled the stadium.

''Actually, the players didn't want to lose focus during the proceedings and decided that the matter would be reported only after the day's play was over. However, umpires have told us that moment anything of that nature happens, the players should report immediately,'' the source added.

Cricket Australia has promised strongest action against the offenders and also unreservedly apologised to the visiting team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

T10 more exciting format than T20, could be a part of Olympics: Sunil Narine

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine said the T10 format is more exciting than the T20 format, adding that it would be exciting to see cricket being included in the Olympics. Narine, who has taken 390 wickets in T20s, is all set to turn up for ...

DRDO develops multiple products to help Indian army battle extreme cold in deployment against China

By Ajit K Dubey With over 50,000 Indian troops are deployed in Eastern Ladakh to fight against China, the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO has developed multiple products such the Him-Taapak heating devices and snow melter...

Maha CM meets Bhandara fire victims' kin, orders safety audit

Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray on Sunday met kin of the newborns who died ina fire at the Bhandara district hospital the day before andsaid orders have been issued for conducting safety audit ofall hospitals in the state.Ten of ...

Parts of UP receive light rain

Light rain occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, while the weather was dry over western part of the state, the Met office said on Sunday.According to the meteorological department, Meerut was the coldest place in the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021