Racial abuse is 'unacceptable', incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency: Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday condemned the reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Kohli, in a series of tweets, said racial abuse is "absolutely unacceptable" and needs to be looked at with "absolute urgency".

ANI | Syndey | Updated: 10-01-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 15:41 IST
Virat Kohli (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday condemned the reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Kohli, in a series of tweets, said racial abuse is "absolutely unacceptable" and needs to be looked at with "absolute urgency". "Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary Iines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, he wrote: "The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once." The International Cricket Council (ICC) also "strongly condemned" reported incidents of racism and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents.

"Under the ICC Anti-Discrimination policy, Cricket Australia will now be required to investigate the issue and provide a report to the ICC on the incident and any action taken to ensure the issue has been dealt with appropriately," ICC said in a statement. "The Indian cricket team had apprised ICC Match Referee David Boon of alleged racial abuse at the end of the third day's play. Match and stadium officials were alert on the fourth day and as such play was halted and six people were evicted following another incident just before tea," the statement added.

The Indian team on Saturday lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj over the second and third day of the ongoing Pink Test. The crowd did not stop on day four of the ongoing Pink Test as Siraj along with India skipper Ajinkya Rahane had a word with umpire Paul Reiffel regarding the unruly behaviour of the crowd. Visuals on television indicated that there were some words spoken for Siraj who was fielding near the boundary rope. Both the umpires then had a word with each other and the police then asked a group of men to leave the stand.

Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security on Sunday said that strict action will be taken against the section of fans who hurled racial slurs at Indian pacers Siraj and Bumrah. "Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket," said Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security in an official release.

"CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police. As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent," he added. India has been set a target of 407 to win the third Test at the SCG. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

