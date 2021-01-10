Left Menu
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced that Australia captain Tim Paine has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day of the third Test against India in Sydney.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 10-01-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:23 IST
Ind vs Aus: Paine fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Tim Paine (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

ICC, in a statement, said: "Paine was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an International Match'."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Paine, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. The incident occurred during India's first innings on Saturday when Australia made a massive appeal as the hosts believed Cheteshwar Pujara was caught in close on the leg side by Matthew Wade.

On-field umpire Wilson did not give the Indian batsman out and the hosts then opted to review the decision. Third umpire Bruce Oxenford was not able to find any conclusive evidence on Snicko and Hot Spot and as a result, the umpire's call stayed and Pujara was asked to continue his innings. It was then that Paine lost his cool and was seen having a verbal exchange with Wilson. The Australian skipper did not hold back and was heard on stump mics, saying that the third umpire needed to examine the off-side Hot Spot rather than looking at just the leg-side version, the Sydney Morning Herald had reported.

Wilson was then heard saying that the third-umpire made the final call, and Paine should not be saying anything to him. The cricket governing body said Paine admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. "There was no need for a formal hearing," ICC said.

On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth official Claire Polosak levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

