Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: BCCI increases hosting fee from Rs 2,50,000 to 3,50,000

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has increased the hosting fee for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament for the 2020-21 season from the existing Rs 250,000 to Rs 350,000.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-01-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:26 IST
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: BCCI increases hosting fee from Rs 2,50,000 to 3,50,000
BCCI logo . Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has increased the hosting fee for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament for the 2020-21 season from the existing Rs 250,000 to Rs 350,000.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in a letter to state associations playing host to the T20 tournament, said the Participation Fee payable to all the participating teams is also increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. The decision has been made to assist staging associations and participating teams for the conduct of domestic cricket amid the coronavirus pandemic. "This is in relation to the hosting fee of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament 2020-21. After receiving the feedback from the staging associations at the recently held AGM in Ahmedabad and the subsequent discussions with my colleagues at the BCCI, I am pleased to announce an increase in the hosting fee for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament for 2020-21 season from the existing INR 250,000 to INR 350,000," Shah said.

"Further, the Participation Fee payable to all the participating teams is also hereby increased from INR 50,000 to INR 75,000 for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament for 2020-21 season. All these measures are being implemented in order to assist the Staging Associations and participating teams for the conduct of the domestic cricket amidst these unprecedented Covid times," he added. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya welcomed the decision and said the increase in hosting fees would help in reducing the burden of the host associations.

"This is a good initiative by the BCCI. Since the tournament is Bio Secured, many extra facilities had to be created and specific arrangements had to be made. The increase in hosting fees would certainly help in reducing the burden of the host associations," Dalmiya told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No fire spotted in Nagaland's Dzukou range; operations to be scaled down: DFO

As no active fire was noticed inNagalands Dzukou range on Sunday, operations will be scaleddown but the situation will be constantly monitored, a forestofficer said.A fire erupted in Dzukou range in Kohima district onDecember 29 last year, ...

Africa's COVID-19 tally tops 3 million, deaths exceed 72,000

Cape Town South Africa, January 10 ANISputnik The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has topped 3 million on Sunday, according to the African Unions health agency. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dashboard sh...

Republican U.S. Senator Toomey says Trump should resign

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey said on Sunday that President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, should resign after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly rampage.I think the best way for our country is for the president to resign and...

Democrats push toward second Trump impeachment, Republican support uncertain

Democratic-led efforts to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump for a historic second time gained momentum over the weekend, although it looked far from certain whether enough Republicans would back the move with just days left in his term. D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021