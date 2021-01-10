Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Silva double earns Man City 3-0 FA Cup win over Birmingham

Portuguese midfielder Silva scored his first goal at the Etihad Stadium in over a year when he fired the ball into the top corner in the eighth minute after Birmingham defender George Friend failed to clear. Silva doubled City's lead seven minutes later, finishing off a brilliant team move with a simple tap-in and Foden made it 3-0 before the break with a low strike from outside the box.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 20:59 IST
Soccer-Silva double earns Man City 3-0 FA Cup win over Birmingham

Bernardo Silva scored two goals and Phil Foden another as Manchester City strolled to a 3-0 win over second-tier Birmingham City in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday. Portuguese midfielder Silva scored his first goal at the Etihad Stadium in over a year when he fired the ball into the top corner in the eighth minute after Birmingham defender George Friend failed to clear.

Silva doubled City's lead seven minutes later, finishing off a brilliant team move with a simple tap-in and Foden made it 3-0 before the break with a low strike from outside the box. Riyad Mahrez thought he had added City's fourth around the hour-mark when he slotted in at the back post, but the goal was disallowed after the Algerian was ruled to have been offside.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu: crows are more vulnerable to infection, says experts

Nearly 700 crows have been found dead in Madhya Pradesh since December 26 amid the avian influenza scare and the chances of their getting infected with the virus are high as they feed on other dead birds, experts said on Sunday.State animal...

UPDATE 5-Man who sat at Pelosi aide's desk faces charges; FBI probes officer's death

A West Virginia state lawmaker and a man pictured sitting at an aides desk in U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosis office are among those facing federal charges stemming from the siege on the U.S. Capitol by President Donald ...

Afghan officials: Bomb kills 3 in Kabul amid peace talks

A roadside bomb exploded in Afghanistans capital Sunday, killing at least three people in a vehicle. It was the latest attack to take place as government negotiators in Qatar resume peace talks with the Taliban.Tariq Arian, spokesman for th...

Around 90L people have received benefits of 'Duare Sarkar' prog in 29 days: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Sunday said around 90 lakh people havealready received benefits of her governments Duare Sarkarprogramme in the past 29 days, and thanked all officials whohave worked hard to ensure doorstep deli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021