ISL 7: Jamshedpur failed to covert 'numerous chances', says Coyle

After losing to 10-man Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said they failed to convert multiple chances despite having a player advantage at Tilak Maidan Stadium.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 11-01-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 09:43 IST
Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

After losing to 10-man Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said they failed to convert multiple chances despite having a player advantage at Tilak Maidan Stadium. Kerala took the lead early through Costa Nhamoinesu (22') but his opener was neutralised by Nerijus Valskis (36') before the break. The Jamshedpur striker netted once again in the second half (84') but it only came after Jordan Murray's brace (79', 82') which propelled Kerala to seal the game.

But despite being a man down, two defensive errors from Jamshedpur helped Kerala gain an advantage. They took the lead from a set-piece. After Jessel Carneiro's throw-in was cleared away poorly by Stephen Eze, Pereyra won the ball and tested Rehnesh from close range. The ball fell to Murray on the rebound and he scored a tap-in. A decisive blunder from Rehenesh three minutes later allowed Murray to score again, seeing the shoulders drop in the Jamshedpur dugout. "We were up for the game and I think because you get the extra man advantage, one or two lapses in concentration gifted the goals. (We had) numerous chances to score. 10 or 11 men, if you give away a soft goal, then you'll be punished," Coyle said after the game.

Jamshedpur goalkeeper TP Rehenesh pulled out a stunning save to deny Murray in the first half but committed to a howler which resulted in a goal in the second. His coach Coyle, however, showed faith in him to pick himself up and get back into the game. "I think TP has been outstanding this season. Ultimately, when a goalkeeper makes a mistake, that results in a goal. That has cost us a point tonight. But listen we will pick him up and we will go again. He needs to mentally strong and go again. As simple as that," Coyle said.

Nerijus Valskis scored a brace for Jamshedpur but Coyle refuted suggestions that his team is too dependent on the 2019-20 Golden Boot winner. "People have stepped up. Valskis scores goals, Stephen Eze scores goals. Other boys have hit the woodwork today. Of course, others can step up," he said. (ANI)

