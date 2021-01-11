Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Have a very good record in Brisbane, looking forward to play there, says Smith

Australia batsman Steve Smith on Monday said he is looking forward to playing the final Test of the series at The Gabba. Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari batted out 258 balls to help India walk away with an epic draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and Smith said it was time to look at Brisbane as the team has a good record there.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:55 IST
Ind vs Aus: Have a very good record in Brisbane, looking forward to play there, says Smith
Australia batsman Steve Smith (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia batsman Steve Smith on Monday said he is looking forward to playing the final Test of the series at The Gabba. Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari batted out 258 balls to help India walk away with an epic draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and Smith said it was time to look at Brisbane as the team has a good record there. "(We'll) move on now to Brisbane, we have a very good record there. Looking forward to playing there in a few days' time. Wanted to be a little bit more aggressive at times, went up and down through the gears throughout my innings, absorbed the pressure when needed to. Not too much else, just watched the ball hard and concentrated well. Nice to spend some time," he told the host broadcasters after the match.

Batting out 131 overs -- the most India have batted in the fourth innings of a Test since 1980 -- showed exactly what Ashwin meant when he spoke about playing like true warriors at the end of the fourth day's play at the SCG. And Smith appreciated the effort of the Indian batsmen. "India fought really hard. Our bowlers kept coming and coming, did their hardest today. On day three or four, we felt that a few kept low, few that bounced a bit more. But there was not much of it today. They fought really hard," Smith said.

The right-handed batsman was awarded Player of the Match after playing knocks of 131 and 81 in the Pink Test. He said it meant a lot to him to score a hundred for Australia. "Always means a lot when you score a hundred for your country. To be able to do that here on my home ground is pretty special. Doesn't mean a lot now as we didn't win the game," he added.

A hamstring injury notwithstanding, Vihari hit an unbeaten 161-ball 23 while Ashwin hit 39 off 128 balls as the two defended away any hopes Australia had of registering a win. With an injured Ravindra Jadeja waiting in the pavilion, it was important for the two to ensure they saw India to the end and that is just what they did as the players shook hands with an over left. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

States, including Delhi, should not shut mandis or restrict sale of poultry products: Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh.

States, including Delhi, should not shut mandis or restrict sale of poultry products Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh....

Bird flu scare: Lucknow Zoo suspends bird exchange programme, closes aviary for visitors

The Lucknow Zoo has suspended its bird exchange programme and closed its aviary for visitors after Uttar Pradesh confirmed outbreak of the avian influenza when samples of a couple of bird carcasses in Kanpur zoo were found positive for the ...

Not 'up to the job', Labour leader renews criticism of UK PM

British Labour leader Keir Starmer criticised Boris Johnson on Monday for repeatedly failing to take quick decisions to fight the novel coronavirus and called on the prime minister to do more to relieve the financial burden on people. With ...

Martin HP Söderström joins OYO as investor, appointed director of European Vacation Homes biz

Hospitality firm OYO on Monday said Founder and Chairman of DIG Investment Martin HP Sderstrm has joined the company as an investor and has been appointed as a non-executive director in the European Vacation Homes business.Sderstrm has join...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021