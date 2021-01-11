Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:58 IST
Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bihar beat Arunachal by 18 runs in Plate group

Bihar beat Arunachal Pradesh by 18 runs in their opening Plate group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Monday.

Opting to bat, Bihar were bowled out for 122 in 20 overs with MD Rahmatullah (24) making the highest score. For Arunachal Pradesh, medium-pacer Manvan Patel took 4 for 20.

In reply, Arunachal faltered after a bright start by the openers -- Neelam Obi (20) and Kumar Nyompu (23) -- and were restricted to 104 for 9. Aman (3/17) and Sachin Kumar (3/22) shone for Bihar with the ball.

In other matches, Sikkim beat Mizoram by 10 wickets in a shortened game and Manipur defeated Meghalaya by six wickets.

Brief Scores: Meghalaya 62 all out in 13 overs (D Ravi Teja 35, Rex Rajkumar 2/7, Bishwarjit Konthoujam 2/7) lost to Manipur 66 for 4 in 12.1 overs (Narsingh Yadav 33 not out, Nitesh Sedai 24 not out) by six wickets. Points: Manipur: 4, Meghalaya: 0.

Mizoram 47 for 3 in 5 overs (KB Pawan 27) lost to Sikkim 50 for no loss in 3.4 overs (Anureeet Singh 28 not out) by 10 wickets. Points: Sikkim: 4, Mizoram: 0.

Bihar 122 all out in 20 overs (MD Rahmatullah 24, Manvan Patel 4/20) beat Arunachal Pradesh 104 for 9 in 20 overs (Kumar Nyompu 23, Ashutosh Aman 3/17) by 18 runs. Points: Bihar: 4, Arunachal: 0.

Chandigarh vs Nagaland match abandoned without a ball being bowled.

