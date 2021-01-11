Soccer-Spurs v Fulham Premier League rearranged for Wednesday

Soccer-Spurs v Fulham Premier League rearranged for WednesdayReuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:20 IST
Fulham's postponed game with Tottenham Hotspur has been rescheduled for Wednesday, the Premier League club said on Monday.
Fulham's game at Tottenham last month was called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the west London club.
