Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spurs v Fulham Premier League rearranged for Wednesday

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:20 IST
Soccer-Spurs v Fulham Premier League rearranged for Wednesday

Fulham's postponed game with Tottenham Hotspur has been rescheduled for Wednesday, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Fulham's game at Tottenham last month was called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the west London club.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hearing on charges in case against AP CM, others posted to January 21

A special Enforcement DirectorateED court here on Mondayposted to January 21, hearing oncharges in a case against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y SJagan Mohan Reddy and others related to alleged irregularitiesin land allotment to some priva...

Three accused arrested in Bowenpally kidnapping case, former TDP minister sent to police custody

Three accused have been arrested in the Bowenpally kidnapping case after which a court here ordered three days police custody of former Telugu Desam Party TDP Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya in the case. Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police, A...

RBI says GNPAs may shoot up to 14.8 per cent by Sept under severe stress scenario

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday informed that Indian banks total gross non-performing assets GNPAs may rise to 14.8 per cent under a severe stress scenario by September 2021 compared with 7.5 per cent in the year-ago period. This hi...

SC refuses to stay AP HC order on probe into phone conversation between ex-judge, magistrate

The Supreme Court Monday refused to stay the Andhra Pradesh High Court order which directed probe into an alleged phone conversation between its former judge Justice retd V Eswaraiah and a suspended trial court magistrate. Justice Eswaraiah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021