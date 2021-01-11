Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Facing similar struggles, NorthEast and Bengaluru target revival

There aren't many things to separate NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC at this stage of the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:25 IST
ISL 7: Facing similar struggles, NorthEast and Bengaluru target revival
Bengaluru FC look to get back to winning ways (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

There aren't many things to separate NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC at this stage of the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) season. Both sides started strong, maintaining their place in the top four before a bad run of results saw them slide down the table. As they take on each other at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday, both sides will aim to recapture the momentum that they had lost earlier in the season.

The Highlanders find themselves a point adrift of sixth-placed Bengaluru who have accumulated 12 points. Both teams have conceded more goals than they have scored and while Bengaluru has lost four games on the trot, NEUFC is winless in six while suffering three losses. The last time the two met, NEUFC fought back to earn a 2-2 draw, despite trailing by two goals. And NorthEast assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew, who will be filling in for the suspended Gerard Nus, hopes the Guwahati-based side can turn the corner and start afresh.

"The main thing is that we not only focus on the negatives but the positives also," he said in an ISL release. "Tomorrow is our first game of the second leg of the season and it's a new day, a new beginning for us. I'm sure that the players and the team as a whole can give a good performance tomorrow," he added.

BFC interim coach Naushad Moosa, who took over from predecessor Carles Cuadrat before the game against SC East Bengal, couldn't help the side arrest their slump, suffering a 0-1 defeat. But one positive from the game for Moosa was getting his idea across to his players. "Before the game (against East Bengal), the message was not to worry about the result. No matter what happens, we come out with the feeling that we gave our 100 per cent. Of course, winning is important," he said.

"But the last match, the most important thing was for them to have faith in me in the way we want to play. I feel I was successful in doing that. That will help us in the next game," he added. Moosa felt the match against the Highlanders will give The Blues a better assessment of themselves.

"I have been watching NorthEast, they are not a bad team. When we met them earlier, we had a 2-2 draw. They are a team that fights back. We cannot be relaxed," Moosa said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hearing on charges in case against AP CM, others posted to January 21

A special Enforcement DirectorateED court here on Mondayposted to January 21, hearing oncharges in a case against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y SJagan Mohan Reddy and others related to alleged irregularitiesin land allotment to some priva...

Three accused arrested in Bowenpally kidnapping case, former TDP minister sent to police custody

Three accused have been arrested in the Bowenpally kidnapping case after which a court here ordered three days police custody of former Telugu Desam Party TDP Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya in the case. Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police, A...

RBI says GNPAs may shoot up to 14.8 per cent by Sept under severe stress scenario

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday informed that Indian banks total gross non-performing assets GNPAs may rise to 14.8 per cent under a severe stress scenario by September 2021 compared with 7.5 per cent in the year-ago period. This hi...

SC refuses to stay AP HC order on probe into phone conversation between ex-judge, magistrate

The Supreme Court Monday refused to stay the Andhra Pradesh High Court order which directed probe into an alleged phone conversation between its former judge Justice retd V Eswaraiah and a suspended trial court magistrate. Justice Eswaraiah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021