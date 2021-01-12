Left Menu
Ind vs Aus: 'Bumrah will play in Brisbane even if 50 per cent fit'

India's injury woes have compounded with each passing day and the latest in the list is pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who has an abdominal strain. But the team management is clear that he will lead the attack in the series decider even if he is 50 per cent fit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 09:33 IST
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo/ Jasprit Bumrah Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the team management said there is a three-day rest period and Bumrah will take the field even if he has to miss the England series that follows. "Mind over body for this one mate. We believe the three-day rest period is good enough to help him be completely ready for the fourth Test at The Gabba. Even if he is 50 per cent fit, he will play the game. We are looking to return with a 2-1 win," the source said.

Asked if a scan has been done, the source answered in the negative. The Indian attack has already lost Mohammed Shami -- broken hand -- and Umesh Yadav -- calf injury -- during the course of the ongoing series and with the series level at 1-1, the team knows the importance of the final Test which gets underway on January 15. The Indian team though will miss the services of Sydney Test hero Hanuma Vihari as he has a Grade 2 tear on his right hamstring.

While Vihari's hamstring issue was noticeable, not many knew that even Ashwin had back issues on Monday morning. It was later revealed by his wife Prithi on social media. "The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoe laces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today," she tweeted after the win. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane was one of the first to praise Vihari and Ashwin for their match-saving efforts.

"This is as good as winning a Test match, when you come abroad and play a match like this, it was really special. Credit to Ashwin and Vihari for the way they batted, Pujara, Rohit, Pant everyone chipped into the team's cause. But credit to Vihari and Ashwin for batting 2.5 hours in the end," said Rahane while replying to an ANI query during the virtual press conference. Talking about Vihari's 23-run knock off 161 balls, Rahane said: "See, Vihari was batting really well in the last three Tests. He was not able to get a big score but today we all saw his special knock. I think his knock was more special than his 100, the way he batted after being injured, he showed motivation and he hung in there for the team. It was really good, it was all about what the team wanted and credit to him for the way he handled himself. It was really special to see how he managed his injury." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

