Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shane Getkate added to Ireland squad for UAE, Afghanistan ODIs

All-rounder Shane Getkate has been added to Ireland's squad as a replacement for injured David Delany for the series against UAE and Afghanistan.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:29 IST
Shane Getkate added to Ireland squad for UAE, Afghanistan ODIs
Cricket Ireland logo. Image Credit: ANI

All-rounder Shane Getkate has been added to Ireland's squad as a replacement for injured David Delany for the series against UAE and Afghanistan. The 29-year-old Getkate has 18 caps for Ireland after debuting internationally in February 2019. His last international appearance was against Afghanistan in a T20I in March last year.

"Getkate replaces the injured David Delany in the squad, providing cover for both the squad's batting and bowling stocks," Cricket Ireland said in a statement. Meanwhile, Conor Olphert has flown out to join the Ireland squad as a net bowler.

"While it was a disappointment to lose David Delany early in the tour, it now provides a chance for Shane to come in and try to make his mark," said Andrew White, Chair of national men's selectors. "Conor is a very promising young pace bowler from the North West. We are sending him out as a net bowler and to give him his first taste of international touring," he added.

Earlier, Tuesday's ODI between UAE and Ireland was called off after a further player tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, the second ODI was postponed after Alishan Sharafu tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. He was the third member of the UAE squad to return a positive result, following Chirag Suri and Aryan Lakra. The tests that were carried out on December 29 were all negative. Players were then isolated in their separate rooms (in the team hotel) for three days.

"Emirates Cricket Board has confirmed that Tuesday's match in the ODI Series 2021 against Ireland has been suspended. This decision, supported by Cricket Ireland, was made after a new directive was received from authorities," Emirates Cricket Board said on Monday. "This followed over 48 hours of self-isolation by the UAE team after four reported positive cases of Covid-19. Additionally, the directive from the authorities requires the UAE team to remain in quarantine for an extended period of time," it added.

In the first ODI, the UAE defeated Ireland by six wickets on Friday. Paul Stirling's unbeaten century -- his second in consecutive ODI innings -- positioned Ireland well in the first ODI but a clinical run chase by UAE saw the home side achieve its first-ever ODI win over a Full Member. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's capital and financial markets to function as usual during emergency - finmin

Malaysias capital markets and financial institutions will continue to operate as usual during the national state of emergency, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.The government also has enough liquidity to support any additional fiscal st...

Kerala govt to recommend CBI inquiry in Walayar rape case

The Kerala Government on Monday decided to hand over the Walayar case, which is related to the alleged rape and death of two minor Dalit sisters in Palakkad district, to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI. A notification in this regard...

Chhattisgarh: Child dies after surgery; FIR against 3 doctors

A five-year-old boy has died aftera hernia surgery in Chhattisgarhs Korba district followingwhich police have registered an FIR against three doctors,including a government surgeon, for alleged negligence,officials said on Tuesday.No arrest...

Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says

Iran must reverse its decision to enrich uranium at higher levels and give international diplomacy a chance to save the 2015 nuclear accord, the European Union said in a statement. The initiation of uranium enrichment to up to 20 by Iran at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021