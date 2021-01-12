Left Menu
Motor racing-Formula One postpones Australian and Chinese Grands Prix

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pexels

Formula One postponed the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Bahrain now set to open the season on March 28.

Italy's Imola circuit was added to the 23-race calendar as the second race of the season on April 18, with the third slot on May 2 still to be confirmed.

